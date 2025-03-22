From must-watch to mess: TV shows that fell apart after season one

We take a look at 5 TV shows that started out strong only to fumble things up.

Achu Krishnan
Mar 22, 2025, 05:50 PM
Heroes

The show captivated audiences with a thrilling first season about ordinary people discovering superpowers. It was an instant hit, making superheroes mainstream years before the Marvel boom.

What Happend?

However, the 2007-2008 Writers' Strike disrupted season two. Without the original writers, the show lost its momentum, weakening character arcs and storylines, leading to a decline in quality.

True Detective

Season one was a masterpiece, featuring an intense, slow-burn mystery with stunning performances. It raised the bar for television.

What Happend?

Season two, however, lacked direction. Weak writing, a convoluted plot, and the departure of director Cary Joji Fukunaga led to a disappointing and poorly received follow-up.

Westworld

The series blended sci-fi and Western genres, exploring AI consciousness with a gripping mystery. Anthony Hopkins' performance made season one unforgettable.

What Happend?

Season two suffered from overly complex storytelling and exposition-heavy dialogue. It lost the intrigue of season one, leading to dwindling interest over time.

Altered Carbon

The series offered a stylish cyberpunk mystery with an engaging lead in Joel Kinnaman. Its unique premise made it a standout in the sci-fi genre.

What Happend?

Season two recast the main character with Anthony Mackie and simplified the story. The shift to a generic "good vs. evil" narrative disappointed fans, leading to cancellation.

The Walking Dead

Started as a gripping survival horror series under director Frank Darabont. The first season set a high bar with its intense atmosphere and strong characters.

What Happend?

AMC fired Darabont after season one, leading to budget issues and rushed storytelling. While the show remained popular, it never matched its original brilliance.

