Feast on These 5 Anime if Tokyo Ghoul is Your Cup of Tea

Wion Web Desk
Apr 02, 2025, 03:03 PM

Introduction

If you enjoyed Tokyo Ghoul for its dark themes, psychological depth, and supernatural elements, here are 5 anime you should check out.

1. Parasyte: The Maxim

Themes: Identity, humanity vs. monstrosity, survival. Similar to Tokyo Ghoul, this series explores the struggle between humanity and monstrous instincts.

2. Attack on Titan

Themes: Identity, humanity vs. monstrosity, survival. This series shares Tokyo Ghoul’s grim tone and explores themes of survival, discrimination, and the blurred line between humans and monsters.

3. Devilman Crybaby

Themes: Good vs. evil, humanity, despair. A dark and visceral series about demons taking over human bodies, Devilman Crybaby delves into themes of identity, morality, and the darker side of humanity.

4. Deadman Wonderland

Themes: Survival, corruption, psychological trauma. This anime is set in a twisted prison amusement park where inmates are forced to fight for survival.

5. Psycho-Pass

Themes: Survival, corruption, psychological trauma. While not supernatural, Psycho-Pass shares Tokyo Ghoul’s dark and philosophical tone. It’s set in a dystopian future where society is controlled by a system that measures mental states.