Everything you need to know about the Kim Sae ron-Kim Soo-hyun controversy
Uncover the details and allegations about Kim Soo-Hyun's rumoured past relationship with the late Kim Sae Ron.
Actress Kim Sae-ron took her own life on February 16, 2025, her birthday. Her tragic death led to a series of revelations on why she took her life.
In March 2025, a YouTube video claimed Kim Soo-hyun secretly dated Kim Sae-ron when she was 15 and he was 27.
It alleged she left YG Entertainment in 2019 to join his agency, Gold Medalist, but their relationship soured after her DUI.
The video claimed Kim Soo-hyun’s agency initially covered her DUI fine but later demanded repayment.
Gold Medalist denied the claims, but the YouTube channel insisted it had evidence from Kim Sae-ron's family.
Leaked chats showed Kim Sae-ron asking for more time to repay, followed by a 2016 photo of them kissing.
The financial burden along with her failing career is believed to have caused her to take her own life. Kim Sae-ron's mother demanded an apology and compensation. Kim Soo-hyun has since gone into hiding.
