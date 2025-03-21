Everything you need to know about the Kim Sae ron-Kim Soo-hyun controversy

Achu Krishnan
Mar 21, 2025, 05:36 PM
Photo Credit : WION Web Team

Kim Sae-ron's Death

Actress Kim Sae-ron took her own life on February 16, 2025, her birthday. Her tragic death led to a series of revelations on why she took her life.

Photo Credit : Instagram/@ronsae

How It Began

In March 2025, a YouTube video claimed Kim Soo-hyun secretly dated Kim Sae-ron when she was 15 and he was 27.

Photo Credit : Instagram/@ronsae

Kim Sae-ron's DUI

It alleged she left YG Entertainment in 2019 to join his agency, Gold Medalist, but their relationship soured after her DUI.

Photo Credit : Instagram/@ronsae

Agency Demanded Repayment

The video claimed Kim Soo-hyun’s agency initially covered her DUI fine but later demanded repayment.

Photo Credit : Instagram/@Soohyun_k216

Gold Medalist Denies Claims

Gold Medalist denied the claims, but the YouTube channel insisted it had evidence from Kim Sae-ron's family.

Photo Credit : Instagram/@Soohyun_k216

Leaked Chats

Leaked chats showed Kim Sae-ron asking for more time to repay, followed by a 2016 photo of them kissing.

Photo Credit : Instagram/@ronsae

Kim Soo-hyun Missing

The financial burden along with her failing career is believed to have caused her to take her own life. Kim Sae-ron's mother demanded an apology and compensation. Kim Soo-hyun has since gone into hiding.

Photo Credit : Instagram/@Soohyun_k216