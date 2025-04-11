Devil May Cry Renewed for Season 2! Read Details Inside

Pragati Awasthi
Apr 11, 2025, 08:11 PM
Exciting news for all Devil May Cry fans! The much-loved show has officially been renewed for a second season!

Devil May Cry Season 2

Much to the delight of fans, Season 2 of the show has been given the green light just days after the premiere of Season 1 on April 3 on Netflix.

Big Update!

On Thursday, April 10, Netflix announced that the popular anime series is coming back for another season.. “Let's dance. DEVIL MAY CRY is officially coming back for Season 2!” Read the caption of the post.

Details of Season 2

Apart from the renewal announcement, no further updates have been shared regarding the second season so far.

More About Devil May Cry

Created by Adi Shankar along with his writing partner Alex Larsen, the show brings the devilish hunter to life in the smartest and the stylish way.

Season One Details

Released on April 3, 2025, the eight-episode series is a loose adaptation of Devil May Cry 3 and revolves around Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire,

The Voice Cast

The series boasts an impressive voice cast, including: Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante, Scout Taylor-Compton as Lady, Hoon Lee as The White Rabbit, Chris Coppola as Enzo Ferin

