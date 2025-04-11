Much to the delight of fans, Season 2 of the show has been given the green light just days after the premiere of Season 1 on April 3 on Netflix.
On Thursday, April 10, Netflix announced that the popular anime series is coming back for another season.. “Let's dance. DEVIL MAY CRY is officially coming back for Season 2!” Read the caption of the post.
Apart from the renewal announcement, no further updates have been shared regarding the second season so far.
Created by Adi Shankar along with his writing partner Alex Larsen, the show brings the devilish hunter to life in the smartest and the stylish way.
Released on April 3, 2025, the eight-episode series is a loose adaptation of Devil May Cry 3 and revolves around Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire,
The series boasts an impressive voice cast, including: Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante, Scout Taylor-Compton as Lady, Hoon Lee as The White Rabbit, Chris Coppola as Enzo Ferin