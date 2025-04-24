Chiyaan Vikram's 'Veera Dheera Sooran 2' Streaming on OTT

Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram's action-thriller Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 finally up and running for a digital release; the movie began streaming on Amazon Prime Video beginning today, April 24, 2025.
The Movie Veera Dheera Sooran (part-2) can be watched on Amazon Prime Video, It's been officially released on April 24, 2025. In Tamil language with dubbing in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.
The movie cast Starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead, with S.J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, and Siddique Mamathu and many more.
The story follows Kaali (Chiyaan Vikram), a seemingly ordinary provision store owner with a quiet family life, previously tangled in a dangerous crime network.
The movie was released theatrically on March 27, 2025.
The film had a decent run despite facing some hurdles during its initial release, and the audiences soon connected with the film's gripping storyline and performances, with Chiyaan Vikram's Kaali topping the list.
Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 as the name suggests is the sequel, with the first part yet to be released. This means, the actioner has some disconnected dots, which makes it unique. Nevertheless, the blanks the screenplay has, SU Arun Kumar weaves in interestingly with his unique screenplay. So if you missed it in theatres, it's your chance to binge-watch Veera Dheera Sooran: Part-2 at home on Prime Video!