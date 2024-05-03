Bollywood Divas At Met Gala

Pragati Awasthi
May 05, 2025, 09:48 PM

Priyanka Chopra

In 2017, Chopra made her Met debut wearing a Ralph Lauren trench coat.

Priyanka's Second Look

Chopra wore an exquisite Ralph Lauren maroon velvet gown with a gold headpiece.

Priyanka's Third Look

The most viral look of Priyanka to date. She attended the event wearing one of the boldest attire, including a feather gown with a thigh-high slit. The highlight was her hairstyle and makeup.

Priyanka's Fourth Look

In 2023, Priyanka exuded elegance in the black Maison Valentino strapless dress with a black cape and white sleeves.

Deepika's Debut

Padukone made her debut in the year 2017, wearing a satin gown by Tommy Hilfiger.

Deepika Second Look

For her second time, Deepika walked out wearing Prabal Gurung's pristine red gown for Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.  

Deepika's Third look

In 2019, Padukone made several heads turn at the fashion parade as she walked wearing a pink-voluminous ball gown.

Alia Bhatt

In 2024, Alia Bhatt made her debut at the fashion extravaganza wearing a custom-made Prabal Gurung gown.

Alia Bhatt second look

In 2024, Alia Bhatt attended the fashion event in a Sabyasachi saree, featuring a 23-foot-long train.