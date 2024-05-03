Bollywood Divas At Met Gala

In 2017, Chopra made her Met debut wearing a Ralph Lauren trench coat.
Chopra wore an exquisite Ralph Lauren maroon velvet gown with a gold headpiece.
The most viral look of Priyanka to date. She attended the event wearing one of the boldest attire, including a feather gown with a thigh-high slit. The highlight was her hairstyle and makeup.
In 2023, Priyanka exuded elegance in the black Maison Valentino strapless dress with a black cape and white sleeves.
Padukone made her debut in the year 2017, wearing a satin gown by Tommy Hilfiger.
For her second time, Deepika walked out wearing Prabal Gurung's pristine red gown for Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.
In 2019, Padukone made several heads turn at the fashion parade as she walked wearing a pink-voluminous ball gown.
In 2024, Alia Bhatt made her debut at the fashion extravaganza wearing a custom-made Prabal Gurung gown.
In 2024, Alia Bhatt attended the fashion event in a Sabyasachi saree, featuring a 23-foot-long train.