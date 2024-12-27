Big OTT Debuts of 2024: Kriti Sanon To Varun Dhawan

Spreading their wings, several A-listers of Bollywood explored the world in OTT. Here's a list of celebs who made their OTT series debut this year
Actress Manisha Koirala made her OTT debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. In the acclaimed series, she played the role of Mallikajaan.
Bhumi made her OTT debut through a crime thriller film Bhakshak. In the film, she played the role of a journalist.
Bollywood actor Varun made his OTT debut with a action-packed series Citadel Honey co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
Sanon garnered a lot of acclaim for her performance in Do Patti. In the movie, she played double role of twin sisters.
Fardeen Khan made his acting comeback after a decade with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. The period drama marked his debut in the OTT world.
Ananya dominated the trends with her first web series Call Me Bae, which is undoubtedly one of the most viral shows of 2024. Although, this was not her OTT debut.
