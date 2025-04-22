From the endearing, ideal boyfriend Bagga in College Romance to a complex, chilling character in Khauf, Gagan Arora has proven that his acting chops are as versatile as they are powerful.
In Prime Video's Khauf, he steps into uncharted territory, not just for his career, but for his conscience. “Khauf was an extremely different adventure. I had never done anything like this before — in fact, I was scared. Scared of how people would react, scared of how I’d process the darkness of Nakul, " says Gagan.
Gagan’s portrayal of Nakul is more than just a role; it’s a psychological deep dive into the unsettling corners of society and self.
With Tabbar, The Fame Game, College Romance, and now Khauf, Gagan Arora not only reinvents his screen identity but also impresses the audience in each role. And that, perhaps, is the truest measure of artistic success.