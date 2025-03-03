All The Hot Looks From Oscars 2025 Ceremony

By: Zeba Khan

Wion Web Desk
Mar 03, 2025, 12:39 PM
Photo Credit : AFP

It was a full house

The 97th Academy Awards was a full house with celebrities in full attendance -- from Oscar winners Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody to Selena Gomez and Demi Moore.

Photo Credit : AFP

Demi Moore

Demi Moore lost to Mikey Madison in Best Actress category. She was nominated for her role in The Substance.

Photo Credit : AFP

Lily-Rose Depp

Lily-Rose Depp was one of the first celebrities who walked on the red carpet. She wore a classic black lace gown.

Photo Credit : AFP

Timothee and Kylie

Lovebirds Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner brought alive the romance at Oscars as they kissed and hugged and gave us cute moments.

Photo Credit : AFP

Ariana Grande

Ariana wore a champagne coloured gown with a structured corset like top. Ariana kicked off the Oscars ceremony with Cynthia Erivo as they sang a song from their film Wicked.

Photo Credit : AFP

Selena Gomez with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez exuded old Hollywood glamour in a champagne coloured crystal that framed her body well.

Photo Credit : AFP

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson kept it classy in a custom gown with matching gloves in deep blue coloured velvet.

Photo Credit : AFP

Jeff Goldblum

Jeff came dressed in a white suit with a printed tie. He wore purple orchid flowers as a brooch on his blazer.

Photo Credit : AFP

Adrien Brody

Adrien Brody was the man of the hour as he won Best Actor Oscar for The Brutalist. The actor came dressed in a black suit and a silver bird brooch.

Photo Credit : AFP

Lisa

Singer Lisa of BLACKPINK gave a showstopping performance and became the first K pop singer from the band to perform at the Academy Awards. She looked stunning in a black and red number.

Photo Credit : AFP

Donatella Versace

Donatella Versace was a vision in a sleeveless black and silver gown.

Photo Credit : AFP