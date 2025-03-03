All The Hot Looks From Oscars 2025 Ceremony
By: Zeba Khan
The 97th Academy Awards was a full house with celebrities in full attendance -- from Oscar winners Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody to Selena Gomez and Demi Moore.
Demi Moore lost to Mikey Madison in Best Actress category. She was nominated for her role in The Substance.
Lily-Rose Depp was one of the first celebrities who walked on the red carpet. She wore a classic black lace gown.
Lovebirds Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner brought alive the romance at Oscars as they kissed and hugged and gave us cute moments.
Ariana wore a champagne coloured gown with a structured corset like top. Ariana kicked off the Oscars ceremony with Cynthia Erivo as they sang a song from their film Wicked.
Selena Gomez exuded old Hollywood glamour in a champagne coloured crystal that framed her body well.
Scarlett Johansson kept it classy in a custom gown with matching gloves in deep blue coloured velvet.
Jeff came dressed in a white suit with a printed tie. He wore purple orchid flowers as a brooch on his blazer.
Adrien Brody was the man of the hour as he won Best Actor Oscar for The Brutalist. The actor came dressed in a black suit and a silver bird brooch.
Singer Lisa of BLACKPINK gave a showstopping performance and became the first K pop singer from the band to perform at the Academy Awards. She looked stunning in a black and red number.
Donatella Versace was a vision in a sleeveless black and silver gown.
