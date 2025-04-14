Ahead of Hit 3, Revisit Actor Nani’s Best Movies

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie stars Nani as Arjun, a passionate yet failed cricketer. However, in the late 30s, he desires to return to play cricket again, and this time for his son.
In this romantic thriller, Nani plays the dual role of Jayaram and Gautham. And, how the uncanny resemblance of two people led to great confusion makes the rest of the story.
This 2022 romantic comedy is super fun. Starring Nani and Nazriya Nazim, the movie tells the story of Sundar and Leela, who try to convince their parents of their interfaith marriage through a string of lies.
The movie tells the unique revenge story of a house fly. The movie revolves around a young man who is murdered by a wealthy industrialist named Sudeep. He is reincarnated as a housefly and is now taking revenge on Sudeep.
This Telugu-language romantic movie tells a poignant yet heartwarming story of Viraj, Yashna and their daughter Mahi.
Set in the backdrop of Kolkata in the 1970s, the period drama stars Nani in a dual role. The film tells the story of Vasu, a budding filmmaker, who is accused of plagiarism and soon starts getting visions from his previous life.