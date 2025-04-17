8 Best crime movies like Sector 36

If you enjoyed Sector 36 (a gripping Indian crime thriller), you might like these crime movies that share similar themes of suspense, action, and intense storytelling.
A family man goes to extreme lengths to protect his family after they become entangled in a crime. This Indian thriller is packed with twists and moral dilemmas.
A pregnant woman searches for her missing husband in Kolkata, uncovering a web of lies and conspiracies. A gripping and suspenseful crime drama.
A police officer investigates a mysterious car accident while dealing with his trauma. This psychological thriller keeps you guessing until the end.
Based on a real-life heist, this film follows a group of con artists posing as CBI officers. It’s a clever and engaging crime drama with a touch of humour.
A young woman accused of murder hires a seasoned lawyer to defend her, but the truth is far more complicated. This suspenseful thriller is full of twists.
A blind pianist gets embroiled in a murder mystery, leading to a series of unpredictable events. This dark comedy-thriller is a rollercoaster of suspense.
A neo-noir crime thriller about a group of friends involved in a heist that goes wrong. The film is known for its clever plot and stylish execution.
A dark and gritty crime drama about the search for a missing girl, revealing the ugly truths about human nature. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, it’s intense and thought-provoking.