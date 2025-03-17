7 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Daredevil: Born Again

Based on the famous video game, this show is set in a post-apocalyptic landscape and revolves around Joel and Ellie, who are surviving killers and monsters on a trek across America after an outbreak.
Based on the famous DC Comics, this dark limited series revolves around a group of superheroes, who together are investigating a murder.
This gritty series is a spin-off show from Robert Pattinson's The Batman. The show revolves around Penguin, who is trying to make his name in Gotham's criminal underworld.
This neo-noir detective psychological thriller drama follows Jessica Jones, a former superhero, who is working as a private detective, solving crimes and batterling with her past.
Revolves around a young programmer Elliot, a cyber-security engineer, who has anxiety disorder, clinical depression, and dissociative identity disorder, who is working with a group of hacktivists.
The show revolves around a not-so-real world that is set around superheroes and their villanious side in the world, where they are praised for their heroism by the majority of people, who don't know their reality.
Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, the series revolves around Frank Castle, a Marine veteran turned vigilante, known as The Punisher. He's on a path to get revenge from people who murdered his family.
