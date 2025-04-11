7 Korean thrillers movies to binge-watch this weekend

Here is a list of 7 great Korean thrillers that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Photo Credit : WION Web Desk

Korean thrillers movies to binge-watch this weekend

Dive into a world of suspense with these Korean thrillers that promise to keep you guessing and leave you breathless with every twist and turn.

Photo Credit : WION Web Desk

The Man from Nowhere (2010)

The movie follows a mysterious man’s violent quest to save the life of a little girl who has been kidnapped. This action-packed thriller is filled with stylish action and packs an emotional punch.

Photo Credit : X/CJEntertain

The Chaser (2008)

A disgraced police detective turned pimp is in a race against time to save the life of a young girl from a serial killer in this gripping and intense thriller.

Photo Credit : X/primevideo

I Saw the Devil (2010)

A violent and brutal cat-and-mouse chase between a serial killer and a secret agent out for vengeance. The movie is not for the faint of heart and is one of the finest Korean thrillers ever made.

Photo Credit : X/primevideo

Mother (2009)

A mother is in a race against time to prove her son's innocence after he is accused of murder in this emotional and gripping thriller.

Photo Credit : X/Netflix

The Yellow Sea (2010)

A young man is forced to murder to repay his debts to a gangster. This movie is an emotional rollercoaster with interesting twists and turns.

Photo Credit : X/Mubi

Joint Security Area (2000)

A brilliant slow-burn mystery set in the Korean Demilitarized Zone follows an officer’s quest to solve a murder that will leave you guessing all the way through.

Photo Credit : X/Mubi

Confessions of a Murderer (2012)

A detective investigates an author who claims to be a notorious serial killer in his new book. The movie explores the line between fiction and truth.

Photo Credit : X/primevideo