7 Directors Helming Female Centric Narratives In Films and Series in 2025

Known for his heartwarming directorial debut Sharmaji Namkeen, Hitesh Bhatia ventures into bold, uncharted territory with Netflix’s Dabba Cartel. The series, set in Thane, Maharashtra, revolves around five women who create a thriving drug cartel. This gripping narrative, created by Shibani Dandekar and produced by Excel Entertainment, features a powerhouse cast including Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Sai Tamhankar, and Shalini Pandey.
Director Amrit Raj Gupta, who brought relatable family stories to life with Gullak, now takes on the cop drama genre with Daldal. Based on Vish Dhamija’s book Bhendi Bazaar, the Amazon Prime Video series stars Bhumi Pednekar as Rita Ferreira, a determined DCP navigating the complex criminal underbelly of Mumbai. Gupta’s sharp storytelling and ability to evoke emotional depth makes Daldal an intriguing exploration of a woman’s courage and resilience in a male-dominated profession.
Arati Kadav, known for sci-fi films Cargo and The Astronaut and His Parrot, makes her foray into female-oriented narratives with Mrs.. The 2024 drama is a Hindi remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. Starring Sanya Malhotra as a dance teacher navigating the stifling constraints of marriage, the film sheds light on the silent struggles of women in traditional households. Arati Kadav’s sensitivity to human emotions and her keen eye for storytelling promise to make Mrs. a poignant cinematic experience.
Veteran filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan has a storied legacy of crafting female-forward narratives (Mee Sindhutai Sapkal, Doctor Rakhmabai). In Phule, he brings the story of Indian social reformers Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule to life. Featuring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, this biographical drama highlights the couple’s relentless fight for women’s education and caste equality. Mahadevan’s deep understanding of historical subjects ensures that Phule will be both impactful and inspiring.
Prosit Roy reunites with Anushka Sharma in Chakda Xpress, a biographical sports drama based on legendary Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Having previously worked together on the horror hit Pari, Roy’s latest project, produced by Clean Slate Filmz, showcases a trailblazing sportswoman’s journey to breaking barriers in cricket.
Devashish Makhija, known for hard-hitting films like Ajji and Bhonsle, ventures into action-thriller territory with Gandhari. The Netflix film, starring Taapsee Pannu and written by Kanika Dhillon, tells the gripping story of a mother’s unyielding love and quest for revenge. Makhija’s knack for weaving emotionally charged narratives with social commentary makes Gandhari a highly anticipated project that delves into the primal strength of a mother’s determination.
Making her directorial debut, Kajri Babbar presents Lioness, a poignant tale of two British Punjabi women from different eras, tied together by a shared history. Starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Paige Sandhu, this Indo-U.K. co-production draws inspiration from Peter Bance’s research on Princess Sophia Duleep Singh. Babbar’s unique vision and passion for storytelling are set to make Lioness a powerful exploration of identity, heritage, and the fight for equality.
{{ primary_category.name }}