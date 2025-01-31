7 Directors Helming Female Centric Narratives In Films and Series in 2025

Arati Kadav – Mrs

Arati Kadav, known for sci-fi films Cargo and The Astronaut and His Parrot, makes her foray into female-oriented narratives with Mrs.. The 2024 drama is a Hindi remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. Starring Sanya Malhotra as a dance teacher navigating the stifling constraints of marriage, the film sheds light on the silent struggles of women in traditional households. Arati Kadav’s sensitivity to human emotions and her keen eye for storytelling promise to make Mrs. a poignant cinematic experience.