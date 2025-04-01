7 Classic Movies That Flopped in Theatres but Became Super Hits on OTT

This movie is a comedy drama film that struggled in theatres but gained a cult following later on OTT. It is visually stunning, has deep themes, and is a masterpiece in storytelling. It is a remake of Forrest Gump.
It is a mystery action thriller that initially confused audiences. The story is set during the Second World War in the 1940s, in the Indian city of Calcutta (now Kolkata). The movie comprises a thrilling plot and iconic performances.
This action film is about a gang of rebels in Chambal during Emergency in India. It flopped in theatres but gained a cult following on OTTs. It is a unique blend of storytelling, dark atmosphere, and mind-bending themes.
It is an adventure thriller whose story revolves around a group of courageous biker girls who live their dream of biking around India. This film stood out at OTT for its inspiring themes.
This is a comedy drama film that flopped in cinemas but later became a fan favourite. Even though it is a pre-OTT era movie, it remains popular online. It consists of a hilarious script, eccentric characters, and has earned a cult status.
This is a comedy film is about two men who aspire to become rich. In cinemas, the response to the film was average, but later on, upon release on OTT, it gained immense popularity for its songs and storytelling.
This action film is the story of a boy who grows up to take revenge on a mobster who killed his father. It became popular upon OTT release and is liked by many people for its powerful characters.
{{ primary_category.name }}