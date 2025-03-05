7 Actors Who Have Brought Real-Life Stories to Life on Screen

Akshay Kumar – Kesari 2

After the massive success of Kesari, Akshay Kumar is set to reprise his role in Kesari 2, While Kesari was based on the Battle of Saragarhi, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh will tell the story of barrister C Sankaran Nair, and how he fought against the British Raj, to uncover the real truth behind the disastrous Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay, known for his dedication to real-life stories, brings intensity and patriotism to his roles, making this sequel highly anticipated.