6 Spellbinding thriller movies to watch on OTT

Wion Web Desk
Apr 21, 2025, 12:18 PM

Introduction

Here are six spellbinding thriller movies available on OTT platforms that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Gone Girl (2014)

Platform: Netflix, Director: David Fincher A psychological thriller about a man who becomes the prime suspect in the disappearance of his wife. The film is filled with twists, turns, and dark secrets.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Director: David Fincher A journalist and a hacker investigate the decades-old disappearance of a wealthy family’s heiress, uncovering dark family secrets.

Prisoners (2013)

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Director: Denis Villeneuve A desperate father takes matters into his own hands when his daughter and her friend go missing, leading to a tense and morally complex investigation.

The Invisible Guest (2016)

Platform: Netflix, Director: Oriol Paulo A successful businessman accused of murder hires a prestigious lawyer to help him prove his innocence, but the truth is far more complicated.

Shutter Island (2010)

Platform: Netflix, Director: Martin Scorsese A U.S. Marshal investigates the disappearance of a patient from a psychiatric hospital on a remote island, but nothing is as it seems.

Searching (2018)

Platform: Netflix, Director: Aneesh Chaganty A father uses his daughter’s laptop to piece together clues about her sudden disappearance, uncovering secrets along the way.