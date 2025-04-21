6 Spellbinding thriller movies to watch on OTT

Here are six spellbinding thriller movies available on OTT platforms that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
Platform: Netflix, Director: David Fincher A psychological thriller about a man who becomes the prime suspect in the disappearance of his wife. The film is filled with twists, turns, and dark secrets.
Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Director: David Fincher A journalist and a hacker investigate the decades-old disappearance of a wealthy family’s heiress, uncovering dark family secrets.
Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Director: Denis Villeneuve A desperate father takes matters into his own hands when his daughter and her friend go missing, leading to a tense and morally complex investigation.
Platform: Netflix, Director: Oriol Paulo A successful businessman accused of murder hires a prestigious lawyer to help him prove his innocence, but the truth is far more complicated.
Platform: Netflix, Director: Martin Scorsese A U.S. Marshal investigates the disappearance of a patient from a psychiatric hospital on a remote island, but nothing is as it seems.
Platform: Netflix, Director: Aneesh Chaganty A father uses his daughter’s laptop to piece together clues about her sudden disappearance, uncovering secrets along the way.