6 must watch movies for financial growth on Netflix

Here are six must-watch movies and documentaries on Netflix that can inspire financial growth, teach valuable lessons about money, and provide insights into the world of finance, investing, and entrepreneurship:
This film chronicles the rise of Facebook and its founder, Mark Zuckerberg. It’s a great lesson in entrepreneurship, innovation, and the importance of seizing opportunities.
This Oscar-winning film explains the 2008 financial crisis in an engaging and accessible way. It’s a crash course in understanding complex financial instruments like mortgage-backed securities and credit default swaps.
Based on a true story, this film shows how data and analytics can revolutionize decision-making, even in unexpected fields like baseball.
This documentary offers an intimate look at the life and philosophy of Warren Buffett, one of the world’s most successful investors.
This documentary provides a comprehensive analysis of the 2008 financial crisis, exposing the corruption and greed that led to the collapse.
Based on a true story, this film follows Chris Gardner’s journey from homelessness to becoming a successful stockbroker.