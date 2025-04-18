6 must watch movies for financial growth on Netflix

Wion Web Desk
Apr 18, 2025, 03:42 PM

Introduction

Here are six must-watch movies and documentaries on Netflix that can inspire financial growth, teach valuable lessons about money, and provide insights into the world of finance, investing, and entrepreneurship:

1. The Social Network (2010)

This film chronicles the rise of Facebook and its founder, Mark Zuckerberg. It’s a great lesson in entrepreneurship, innovation, and the importance of seizing opportunities.

2. The Big Short (2015)

This Oscar-winning film explains the 2008 financial crisis in an engaging and accessible way. It’s a crash course in understanding complex financial instruments like mortgage-backed securities and credit default swaps.

3. Moneyball (2011)

Based on a true story, this film shows how data and analytics can revolutionize decision-making, even in unexpected fields like baseball.

4. Becoming Warren Buffett (2017)

This documentary offers an intimate look at the life and philosophy of Warren Buffett, one of the world’s most successful investors.

5. Inside Job (2010)

This documentary provides a comprehensive analysis of the 2008 financial crisis, exposing the corruption and greed that led to the collapse.

6. The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Based on a true story, this film follows Chris Gardner’s journey from homelessness to becoming a successful stockbroker.