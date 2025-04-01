6 Bollywood Heist Movies You Must Watch On OTT

3. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

This is a suspense action thriller about a flight attendant and her boyfriend who plan to steal a cache of diamonds to clear an old debt. In a twist, 40,000 feet above the ground, their heist goes wrong and turns into a hostage situation. It is directed by Ajay Singh and stars Yami Gautam in the lead role. It has 7.2 rating on IMDb.