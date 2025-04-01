6 Bollywood Heist Movies You Must Watch On OTT

This film is full of twists and turns. It is about a robber who artfully steals artefacts from a museum. It features Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai and has 6.6 rating on IMDb.
This film, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, is about a bank manager who later decides to rob the bank. This film has the best thematics scenes. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, this film has 7.4 rating on IMDb.
This is a suspense action thriller about a flight attendant and her boyfriend who plan to steal a cache of diamonds to clear an old debt. In a twist, 40,000 feet above the ground, their heist goes wrong and turns into a hostage situation. It is directed by Ajay Singh and stars Yami Gautam in the lead role. It has 7.2 rating on IMDb.
This film is based on the real-life incident of a 1987 heist in Mumbai, where a group of con artists dressed as CBI officers robbed a jewellery store. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, this film features Akshay Kumar and has 8.0 rating on IMDb.
Directed by Farhan Akhtar, this film is about a crime boss who plans to take over the European underworld while rivals hunt him down. This film has a 7.1 rating on IMDB. The Shahrukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra starter is famous for its unexpected twists.
With Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon as the three female leads, this comedy of errors follows three bold flight attendants caught in a gold smuggling ring. This Rajesh Krishnan-directed comedy also stars Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh.
