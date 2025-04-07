6 Anime Fights That Will Blow Your Mind

Anime fights are a crucial narrative tool that can significantly shape the story in various ways.
This fight is the culmination of Naruto's story in the original series, taking place at the Valley of the End.
This fight is the climax of the Cell Saga, where Gohan leads the battle against the terrifying monster Cell.
This fight is the turning point in the Joestar bloodline’s story against the vile Dio Brando.
This fight is a standout in the Mugen Train arc, where Rengoku faces the Upper-Rank demon Akaza.
This fight is a brutal and exhaustive battle between the Armstrong siblings and the homunculus Sloth.
This fight is the culmination of the series, where Team Dai-Gurren transcends space and time to fight the Anti-Spirals.
