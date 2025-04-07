6 Anime Fights That Will Blow Your Mind

Wion Web Desk
Apr 07, 2025, 12:30 PM

Introduction

Anime fights are a crucial narrative tool that can significantly shape the story in various ways.

Naruto vs. Sasuke – Naruto

This fight is the culmination of Naruto's story in the original series, taking place at the Valley of the End.

2. The Z-Fighters vs. Cell – Dragon Ball Z

This fight is the climax of the Cell Saga, where Gohan leads the battle against the terrifying monster Cell.

3. Jotaro Kujo vs. DIO – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders

This fight is the turning point in the Joestar bloodline’s story against the vile Dio Brando.

4. Rengoku vs. Akaza – Demon Slayer

This fight is a standout in the Mugen Train arc, where Rengoku faces the Upper-Rank demon Akaza.

5. The Armstrongs vs. Sloth – Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

This fight is a brutal and exhaustive battle between the Armstrong siblings and the homunculus Sloth.

6. Team Dai-Gurren vs. The Anti-Spirals – Gurren Lagann

This fight is the culmination of the series, where Team Dai-Gurren transcends space and time to fight the Anti-Spirals.