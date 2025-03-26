5 Must-Watch South Indian Crime Thriller Movies on Hotstar & JioCinema

South Indian cinema has given some amazing crime thrillers over the past few years. If you love suspense and action, here are five crime thrillers you can watch:
This film revolves around a selfish criminal who has to deal with two rival gangs as well as an evil cop to save a woman. This film is packed with unexpected twists and turns. This movie is directed by Puri Jagannadh and has an 8.0 rating on IMDb.
This dark, intense thriller explores human nature and morality. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this movie has an 8.3 rating on IMDb.
This psychological thriller is about a cop chasing a serial killer. This film is directed by Ram Kumar and has an 8.3 rating on IMDb.
Drishyam is a popular crime thriller that has been remade in Hindi and other languages in India. This film is directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring actor Mohanlal. It has an 8.3 rating on IMDb.
Yevadu is a crime thriller that revolves around a man who wakes up from a coma and wants to take revenge for the murder of his lover. This film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally, and starring actor Ram Charan.
