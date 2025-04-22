5 most anticipated games than GTA 6

While Grand Theft Auto 6 is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated games, several other titles have also generated significant excitement.
From the creators of the acclaimed Elden Ring, Elden Ring Nightreign is a standalone cooperative adventure set in the Lands Between. Offering a unique roguelike twist on the Soulslike, It is scheduled to release on May 30, 2025, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
On the Beach: Hideo Kojima's sequel to the genre-bending Death Stranding promises to expand upon its unique "strand-type" gameplay. The game is set to release on June 26, 2025, exclusively for PlayStation 5.
The next installment in the iconic Doom franchise takes the series in a surprising new direction. Set in a "techno-medieval" alternate universe, this prequel will explore the origin story of the Doom Slayer. The Dark Ages is slated for release in 2025 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.
A highly anticipated remake of the critically acclaimed Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, this title will offer a modern take on the classic stealth-action game. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is expected to launch on August 28, 2025, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.
The next mainline entry in the popular looter-shooter series, Borderlands 4, is set to deliver more of the over-the-top action, humor, and countless guns that the franchise is known for. Borderlands 4 is anticipated to release on September 23, 2025