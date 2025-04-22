5 most anticipated games than GTA 6

Wion Web Desk
Apr 22, 2025, 11:14 AM

Introduction

While Grand Theft Auto 6 is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated games, several other titles have also generated significant excitement.

Elden Ring Nightreign

From the creators of the acclaimed Elden Ring, Elden Ring Nightreign is a standalone cooperative adventure set in the Lands Between. Offering a unique roguelike twist on the Soulslike, It is scheduled to release on May 30, 2025, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Death Stranding 2

On the Beach: Hideo Kojima's sequel to the genre-bending Death Stranding promises to expand upon its unique "strand-type" gameplay. The game is set to release on June 26, 2025, exclusively for PlayStation 5.

Doom: The Dark Ages

The next installment in the iconic Doom franchise takes the series in a surprising new direction. Set in a "techno-medieval" alternate universe, this prequel will explore the origin story of the Doom Slayer. The Dark Ages is slated for release in 2025 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

A highly anticipated remake of the critically acclaimed Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, this title will offer a modern take on the classic stealth-action game. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is expected to launch on August 28, 2025, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Borderlands 4

The next mainline entry in the popular looter-shooter series, Borderlands 4, is set to deliver more of the over-the-top action, humor, and countless guns that the franchise is known for. Borderlands 4 is anticipated to release on September 23, 2025