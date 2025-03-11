5 Actresses Who Brought Disney Princesses To Life In Live-Action Movies

Rachel Zegler, known for her breakout role as Maria in West Side Story, is set to portray the fairest of them all in Disney’s live-action Snow White. With her stunning voice and acting talent, she’s sure to bring new life to the classic 1937 princess.
Harry Potter star Emma Watson charmed audiences as Belle in the 2017 remake of Beauty and the Beast. Her portrayal of the intelligent and independent bookworm was widely praised, and she even showcased her singing abilities in the film’s iconic musical numbers.
British actress Naomi Scott took on the role of Princess Jasmine in the 2019 adaptation of Aladdin. Her performance added depth to the character, and she even performed the new empowering song Speechless, which became a standout moment in the film.
Chinese actress Liu Yifei was chosen to embody the fierce and courageous Hua Mulan in Disney’s 2020 live-action adaptation. Known for her martial arts skills and strong screen presence, Liu Yifei brought both elegance and strength to the warrior-princess role.
Singer and actress Halle Bailey made waves as Ariel in The Little Mermaid. Her casting was celebrated for bringing fresh representation to the role, and her breathtaking vocals in songs like Part of Your World earned widespread acclaim.
