Priyanka Chopra is set to return to the Met Gala for the fifth time on May 5th.
For the fashion event, the global star will be partnering with Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing and Bulgari.
If reports are to believed, she will be wearing jewellary from Bulgari's latest collection
Before the annual fashion day, here we take a look at the event when Chopra wore a diamond necklace worth $43 Million.
The longtime ambassador for the brand, Chopra left everyone gobsmacked when she wore a precious diamond choker made from rough diamond totaling 200 carats.
The Serpenti Aeterna necklace is one of the most precious diamond pieces created by the luxury jewelry house. Featuring seven pear-shaped diamond drops affixed to a wavy choker, it took over 2,800 hours to craft.
Priyanka, a global brand ambassador for Bulgari, has several times wore a timeless and luxury jewellary pieces that had everyone in awe. Can't wait to see what jewelary the actress will wore this time at the met gala.