Ditch medicines! Cure Common Health Problems With These Home Remedies

If you often face acidity, then try eating a clove to alleviate acid reflux due to its carminative properties.
Mint is a natural remedy for bad breath, and chewing a few leaves can help eliminate breath odour.
Eating soaked chia seeds in the morning can help with digestion and relieve constipation.
Drinking warm water with lemon in the morning can promote better digestion and reduce bloating.
Chewing fennel seeds after meals can help reduce bloating and aid digestion due to their anti-inflammatory properties.
Effective home remedies for cough include turmeric milk, black pepper, or a mix of honey, cinnamon, and mulethi powder.
