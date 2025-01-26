Ditch medicines! Cure Common Health Problems With These Home Remedies

If you want to stop taking medicines for common and everyday health problems such as acidity, bloating, and bad breath, consider these home remedies:

Acidity

If you often face acidity, then try eating a clove to alleviate acid reflux due to its carminative properties.

Bad Breath

Mint is a natural remedy for bad breath, and chewing a few leaves can help eliminate breath odour.

Constipation

Eating soaked chia seeds in the morning can help with digestion and relieve constipation.

Indigestion

Drinking warm water with lemon in the morning can promote better digestion and reduce bloating.

Bloating

Chewing fennel seeds after meals can help reduce bloating and aid digestion due to their anti-inflammatory properties.

Cough

Effective home remedies for cough include turmeric milk, black pepper, or a mix of honey, cinnamon, and mulethi powder.