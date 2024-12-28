Young Test Openers Hitting Fifties: A Global Overview
List of youngest Test openers scoring fifty for each country including Sam Konstas from Australia and Prithvi Shaw from India.
60 Runs - The Australian opener scored his maiden Test fifty aged 19 years and 85 days vs India in 2024.
53 Runs - The Bangladesh opener scored his maiden Test fifty aged 18 years and 290 days vs New Zealand in 2008.
74 Runs - The English opener scored his maiden Test fifty aged 19 years and 119 days vs South Africa in 1906.
70 Runs - The Indian opener scored his maiden Test fifty aged 18 years and 337 days vs West Indies in 2018.
77 Runs - The Kiwi opener scored his maiden Test fifty aged 20 years and 233 days vs India in 1965.
51 Runs - The Pak opener scored his maiden Test fifty aged 17 years and 300 days vs India in 1952.
88 Runs - The Protea opener scored his maiden Test fifty aged 20 years and 158 days vs India in 1929.
71 not out - The Lankan opener scored his maiden Test fifty aged 21 years and 34 days vs Bangladesh in 2006.
