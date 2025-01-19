ICC Champions Trophy: Most Matches As Captain

Aussie Ricky Ponting, one of the most successful captains in world cricket, led the Australian team in 16 ICC Champions Trophy matches. He also led the team to 12 wins in those matches while losing only three games. One match ended in no-result. Under him, Australia won the Champions Trophy twice in 2006 and 2009.
West Indies legend Brian Lara, who has 400 runs in a Test innings - a record, led the West Indies team in 15 ICC Champions Trophy matches. He also led the team to 11 wins in those matches while losing only four games. Under him, West Indies won the Champions Trophy in 2004 by beating England in the final.
Kiwi opener Stephen Fleming, who now is head coach of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led the New Zealand team in 13 ICC Champions Trophy matches. He also led the team to 8 wins in those matches while losing only five games. Under him, NZ won the Champions Trophy in 2000 by beating India in the final.
India batter Sourav Ganguly led the Indian team in 11 ICC Champions Trophy matches. He also led the team to 7 wins in those matches while losing only two games. Rest of two games ended in no-result including the final against Sri Lanka in 2002 when India was declared the joint-winner with SL.
SA opener Graeme Smith led the Indian team in 9 ICC Champions Trophy matches. He manage to lead the team to 4 wins in those matches while losing five games. South Africa have never reached the final of the ICC Champions Trophy.
Former India wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni led the Indian team in 8 ICC Champions Trophy matches. He manage to lead the team to 6 wins in those matches while losing only one game. Remaining one match ended in no-result. Under him, India won the Champions Trophy in 2013 by beating England in the final.
SA batter AB de Villiers led the Indian team in 7 ICC Champions Trophy matches. He manage to lead the team to 2 wins in those matches while losing four games and one ended in no result. South Africa have never reached the final of the ICC Champions Trophy.
