This former India batter has hit most sixes in Champions Trophy. Check Full List

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, known for his explosive batting style, has hit 10 sixes in 13 ICC Champions Trophy matches. He also has 167 runs to his name in the tournament which came at a strike rate of 124.62.
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who rose to fame for his 76-run innings in 2017 Champions Trophy Final, also has hit 10 sixes in five ICC Champions Trophy matches. He also has 105 runs to his name in the tournament which came at a strike rate of 194.44.
Former England all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who also led the team in 25 ODIs during his career, has hit 11 sixes in 11 ICC Champions Trophy matches. He also has 403 runs to his name in the tournament which came at a strike rate of 78.
Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson, famous for his big hitting, has hit 12 sixes in 17 ICC Champions Trophy matches. He also has 453 runs to his name in the tournament which came at a strike rate of 82 with a best of 136 not out.
Former England skipper Eoin Morgan, who took England to 2019 World Cup title, has hit 14 sixes in 13 ICC Champions Trophy matches. He also has 439 runs to his name in the tournament which came at a strike rate of 92.
Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle, one of the most feared hitters in world cricket, has hit 15 sixes in 17 ICC Champions Trophy matches. He also has 791 runs - the most - to his name in the tournament which came at a strike rate of 88 and a best of 133 not out.
Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, credited for India's turn-around in attitude, has hit 17 sixes in 13 ICC Champions Trophy matches. He also has 665 runs to his name in the tournament which came at a strike rate of 83 and a best of 141 not out.
