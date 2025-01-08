Top Ranked Batters In ICC Test Rankings
By: Aditya Sahay
England's former captain Joe Root tops the chart. The Englishman has 895 rating points and is firmly on the top following a sensational 2024. He ended the last calendar year with 1,556 runs with six hundreds and five fifties.
Harry Brook comes at the second spot. Brook made 1,100 runs in the previous calendar year with a best of 317 versus Pakistan in Pakistan. The right-hander is expected to have another great year given his dream start in red-ball format.
Kane Williamson occupies the third spot in the latest ICC rankings. The former New Zealand skipper has 867 rating points. He finished 2024 with 1,013 runs with four tons and an equal number of fifties.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, the dashing Indian opener, is at the fourth spot in the rankings. He had a successful maiden tour of Australia, where he smashed a brilliant 161 in the series opener. In 2024, he ended with 1,478 runs (second-most), most by an Indian with three 100s and nine fifties.
Travis Head is at the fifth spot. Head was the top run=getter in the just-concluded 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India in Australia. The left-hander ended with 448 runs, including two centuries.
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma is at the sixth spot. The right-hander has been in exceptional form, slamming two centuries in SA's recent home leg, versus Sri Lanka and Pakistan, respectively.
Sri Lankan batter Kaminda Mendis is at the seventh spot in the latest ICC Test rankings. The stylish batter has 759 rating points. He ended 2024 with 1,049 runs under his belt, including five centuries and three half-centuries under his belt.
