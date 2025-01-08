Top Cricket News: PCB Shares Champions Trophy Venue Updates and more

Konstas made his debut in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and smashed a brilliant 60 in his maiden outing. During his knock, he was involved in a heated exchange with Kohli, who shouldered him between overs. Post the BGT, Konstas spoke about his chat with Kohli after the MCG Test.
Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra made the comments after Rohit's sub-par performance in the just-concluded 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He ended with scores of 3, 6, 10, 3 and 9 whereas his average was a woeful 24.76 in whites in 2024.
The series, which starts February 8, also involves South Africa and New Zealand and was originally scheduled to be played in Multan. It has now been moved to Karachi and Lahore - venues of the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy.
Michael Clarke has slammed the pitch of Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) - venue of the last Test in recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) - which was over in less than two and a half days. Australia had won the match by six wickets.
The delivery was at good length outside off stump which SL's Malinga slashed hard the ball travelled to third-man region. It looked sure to sail over the boundary before Smith put in a full stretch dive to pluck it out of thin air.
The Champions Trophy 2025 is just over a month away and the preparations are in full-swing including the upgradation of the three venues - National Stadium (Karachi), Gaddafi Stadium (Lahore) and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. PCB is also expected to inaugurate Lahore's Gaddafi stadium on January 25.
Graeme Smith said world cricket needs is South Africa to be strong, the West Indies to be strong, and Sri Lanka to improve. Otherwise, can you see a world where there are only three nations playing cricket in the future?
