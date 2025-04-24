Raw pace unleashed: Top 5 fastest deliveries in men's international cricket

Umang Bafna
Apr 24, 2025, 06:33 PM
Shoaib Akhtar - Pakistan

'Rawalpindi Express' Shoaib Akhtar from Pakistan clocked 161.3 kmph against England in 2003 at Newlands Stadium, Cape Town. This is the fastest ball in the history of cricket.

Shaun Tait - Australia

Shaun Tait from Australia delivered 161.1 kmph against England in 2010 at 'The Home of Cricket'.

Brett Lee - Australia

Australian legend, Brett Lee delivered 161.1 kmph against New Zealand in 2003 McLean park, Napier.

Jeff Thomson - Australia

In 1975, another Australian legend, Jeff Thomson clocked 160.6 kmph against West Indies at WACA Ground, Perth.

Mitchell Starc - Australia

Australian left arm pacer Mitchell Starc delivered 160.4 kmph against New Zealand at the MCG.

