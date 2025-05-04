From Riyan Parag to Chris Gayle 5 Batters to Hit 5 Sixes in an Over

In his second year with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gayle became the first batter in the tournament's history to smash five sixes in an over in IPL. He whacked leg-spinner Rahul Sharma off now-defunct Pune Warriors India (PWI) for five sixes in an over at M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru.
The next instance came eight seasons later in 2020, when Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia smashed West Indies and Punjab Kings (PBKS) seamer Sheldon Cottrell for five straight sixes during a chase at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Chennai Super Kings star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made it to the list, becoming the third batter overall to hit five sixes in an over in IPL. Facing then-RCB seamer Harshal Patel at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Jadeja hit him for five sixes, whacking him for 37 runs in a single over.
The most famous of the lot was when Kolkata Knight Riders’ batter Rinku Singh won the thriller of a game by chasing 29 off the final over against Gujarat Titans. He took on GT seamer Yash Dayal, hitting five sixes off the last five balls to enter the history books and complete the run chase.
The latest entrant to the list is Rajasthan Royals’ stand-in captain for IPL 2025, Riyan Parag, who unlocked this feat by smashing KKR spinner Moeen Ali for fix successive sixes in an over at the Eden Gardens. Although RR lost the close tie by just one run, Parag entered the history books for smashing six sixes off six successive balls in the tournament history.