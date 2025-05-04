From Riyan Parag to Chris Gayle 5 Batters to Hit 5 Sixes in an Over

1. Riyan Parag (RR) vs KKR, 2025

The latest entrant to the list is Rajasthan Royals’ stand-in captain for IPL 2025, Riyan Parag, who unlocked this feat by smashing KKR spinner Moeen Ali for fix successive sixes in an over at the Eden Gardens. Although RR lost the close tie by just one run, Parag entered the history books for smashing six sixes off six successive balls in the tournament history.