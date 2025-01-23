Ranji Trophy: From Gill to Jadeja - How India players performed

{{ primary_category.name }}
The Ranji Trophy, India's premier domestic cricket tournament, saw the participation of several international players, including Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma, marking a significant return of stars to domestic cricket
Shubman Gill, serving as Punjab's captain, had a disappointing outing against Karnataka, scoring only four runs as his team was bowled out for 55 runs. Punjab - 55 all out 1st innings vs Karnataka
Prasidh Krishna, representing Karnataka, delivered an impressive bowling performance with figures of 2/11 in eight overs against Punjab. Krishna most recently played for India in final Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Sydney. Karnataka - 199/4 1st innings; lead by 144 runs vs Punjab after day 1
Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper, managed to score only 10 runs as captain in their match against Baroda. Maharashtra vs Baroda Score: Maharashtra - 258/7 1st innings on day 1
The India batter, who recently scored 779 runs at an average of 389.50 in Vijay Hazare Trophy, managed just 39 runs vs Rajasthan. Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Score: Vidarbha - 165 1st innings vs Rajasthan 101/5 1st innings; Rajasthan trail by 64 runs on day 1
In the Delhi vs Saurashtra match, dashing wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had a tough game, scoring just one run for Delhi. Delhi vs Saurashtra Score: Delhi - 188 all out in 1st innings
India's premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took a five-wicket haul for on his return to Ranji Trophy. Jadeja finished with the figures of 5/66. Delhi vs Saurashtra Score: Saurashtra - 163/5 in 1st innings; Saurashtra lead by 62 innings on day 1
