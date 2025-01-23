Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy: How Rohit and other India stars performed

The Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy match drew significant attention, especially with the return of India skipper Rohit Sharma to domestic cricket after a decade. Here's How Mumbai's India players performed
The young India opener could score only four runs off eight balls before being dismissed against Jammu and Kashmir. He was the first wicket to fall for Mumbai.
The India skipper's horror run with bat continued as he was dismissed for 3 off 19 balls vs Jammu and Kashmir upon his Ranji Trophy return after a decade. He was second wicket of the day for Mumbai.
The veteran batter and Mumbai skipper scored 12 off 17 in Ranji Trophy match vs J&K.; He was the third wicket to fall for Mumbai - clean bowled by Umar Mir.
The young all-rounder, who was part of India's T20 World Cup win in June 2024, was dismissed for a duck vs J&K; - also by Umar Mir.
The middle-order batter, who was recently named IPL side Punjab Kings' skipper, managed only 11 runs before being dismissed - the seventh wicket to fall.
Shardul Thakur stood out among the Mumbai players, scoring 51 runs, which was nearly half of Mumbai's total score of 120 runs.
Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umar Nazir Mir delivered an impressive performance, taking four crucial wickets from Mumbai's top order, including Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube and Hardik Tamore.
{{ primary_category.name }}