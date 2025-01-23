Most sixes in a T20I knock by Indian batsman while chasing
By Jatin Verma
The left-handed batsman hit six sixes in his innings of 55* off 26 balls. This feat came against Bangladesh during the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games. India won the match with nine wickets in hand
The all-rounder smashed six sixes against Sri Lanka in Pune on 5 Jan 2023. Axar made 65 runs off 31 balls. However, India lost the match by 16 runs despite Axar’s heroic effort
The current Indian team captain in the T20 format hit six sixes against England at Nottingham. Suryakumar Yadav made 117 runs off just 55 deliveries
The swashbuckling right-handed batsman hit six sixes in his unbeaten innings of 94 runs from 50 balls against West Indies in Hyderabad on 6 December 2019
The right-handed batsman from Mumbai smashed six sixes against Bangladesh during his innings of 85 runs off 43 balls in Rajkot on 7 Nov 2019
The Indian team captain in ODI and Tests format hit six sixes against Australia. He scored an unbeaten 79 runs off 46 balls in Bridgetown on 7 May 2010
Abhishek Sharma delivered a stellar performance in the first T20I against England at Eden Gardens on 22 Jan 2025. He smashed eight sixes during his innings of 79 runs off just 34 balls
