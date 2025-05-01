Most Dot balls in IPL 2025: Purple cap holder not at the Top - See who is

The left-arm pacer from CSK leads the list with the most dot balls in IPL 2025. He has bowled 106 dot balls in 35.4 overs. With 14 wickets and an economy of 8.85, he's been a key bowler for CSK.
Following him closely, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, the current purple cap holder, has delivered 103 dot balls from 36.5 overs. He’s taken 18 wickets with an economy of 8.44. The Kangaroo pacer also has a 4-wicket haul this season with pur
Next, Mohammed Siraj has delivered 97 dot balls in 34 overs. The pacer has also picked 12 wickets and had one 4-wicket haul.
Royals’ express pacer, Jofra Archer, has recorded 93 dot balls from 37.3 overs. With an economy of 9.57, he has managed to get 10 breakthroughs this season.
KKR’s mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has 93 dot balls from 39 overs. He has dismissed 13 batters with an excellent economy of 7.15.
Prasidh Krishna has been brilliant for the Gujarat Titans, bowling 92 dot balls in 35 overs. He’s claimed 17 wickets with a fine economy of 7.80 and even grabbed a 4-wicket haul this season.