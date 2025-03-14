Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025 after taking the reins from legendary MS Dhoni.
Rishabh Pant will lead Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025 after being sold for the record price in the auction last year.
Ajinkya Rahane has been named new Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain after being bought at base price in auction last year.
Shreyas Iyer will lead Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025 after changing sides from KKR in the auction in November last year.
Sanju Samson will continue to lead Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the upcoming IPL 2025 season as well.
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will continue with Aussie Pat Cummins as their skipper in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.
Hardik Pandya will continue as the skipper of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025 after taking over from Rohit Sharma last season.
Youngster Rajat Patidar has been given the opportunity to lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.
India ODI vice-captain Shubman Gill will continue to lead Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 after replacing Hardik Pandya last season.
India all-rounder Axar Patel has been named new Delhi Capitals skipper ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.
{{ primary_category.name }}