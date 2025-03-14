List of all IPL 2025 captains

Prashant Talreja
Mar 14, 2025, 11:33 AM
Photo Credit : BCCI

Ruturaj Gaikwad - CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025 after taking the reins from legendary MS Dhoni.

Photo Credit : BCCI

Rishabh Pant - LSG

Rishabh Pant will lead Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025 after being sold for the record price in the auction last year.

Photo Credit : BCCI

Ajinkya Rahane - KKR

Ajinkya Rahane has been named new Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain after being bought at base price in auction last year.

Photo Credit : KKR

Shreyas Iyer - PBKS

Shreyas Iyer will lead Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025 after changing sides from KKR in the auction in November last year.

Photo Credit : PBKS

Sanju Samson - RR

Sanju Samson will continue to lead Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the upcoming IPL 2025 season as well.

Photo Credit : BCCI

Pat Cummins - SRH

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will continue with Aussie Pat Cummins as their skipper in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

Photo Credit : BCCI

Hardik Pandya - MI

Hardik Pandya will continue as the skipper of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025 after taking over from Rohit Sharma last season.

Photo Credit : BCCI

Rajat Patidar - RCB

Youngster Rajat Patidar has been given the opportunity to lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

Photo Credit : BCCI

Shubman Gill - GT

India ODI vice-captain Shubman Gill will continue to lead Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 after replacing Hardik Pandya last season.

Photo Credit : BCCI

Axar Patel - DC

India all-rounder Axar Patel has been named new Delhi Capitals skipper ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Photo Credit : BCCI