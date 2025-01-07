Top Cricket News: Shami's comeback talks, Shastri slams BCCI & more

After missing out on the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), India pacer Mohammed Shami is aiming a comeback in the team ahead of upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. The pacer posted a video on social media platform X on Tuesday (Jan 7) with the caption 'Precision, Pace, and Passion, All Set to Take on the World!'
The duo is under a lot of heat for the batting performance after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) loss against Australia and 0-3 whitewash in home Test series against New Zealand prior to that. Virat Kohli scored 190 runs in nine innings across five Tests in BGT including a 100 not out while skipper Rohit managed just 31 runs in five innings across three Tests.
The Aussie said it was 'my fault' in riling up India pacer Jasprit Bumrah during day 1 of the fifth Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Sydney. Konstas vs Bumrah altercation at SCG later led to Australia coach accusing India of intimidating the young batter.
The former India head coach expressed his surprise at the Indian team management for their handling of Mohammed Shami's injury, stressing that the pacer should have been with the squad for the just-concluded 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) versus Australia which India lost 1-3.
The former Australia captain told the ICC Review that 'if Ashes next summer numbers aren't the same, then there'll be no doubt that the (Border-Gavaskar) rivalry (is bigger) from the fans’ point of view.'
The former chief selector feels Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, and Tamil Nadu-born Sai Sudharshan can replace 'highly overrated cricketer' Gill going ahead.
A former India batter backed the 31-year-old pacer to replace Rohit as the next India Test skipper. Bumrah led India in two Tests of the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). Out of two Tests as captain, Bumrah won one and lost one.
