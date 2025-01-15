IND vs IRE Women, 3rd ODI: All Records Broken By India women

India women scored 435/5 against Ireland women on January 15 - their highest ODI total in ODIs surpassing their previous best of 370/5 scored against same opposition on January 12. India's 435/5 is also the fourth highest total overall in women's ODIs.
Openers Pratika Rawal (154 off 129 balls) and Smriti Mandhana (135 off 80 balls) added 233 runs for the first wicket - the third highest opening partnership for India in the women's ODIs and the highest at home. The top two ODI opening partnerships for India women are 320 (Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut in 2017) and 258 (Mithali Raj and Reshma Gandhi in 1999).
Rawal scored 154 off 129 balls and became only the third India women to score 150 or more in women ODIs. The other two women cricketers to score 150+ in ODI for India are Deepti Sharma (188 vs Ireland) and Harmanpreet Kaur (171 not out vs Australia).
Smriti Mandhana reached the 100-run mark off just 70 balls in her innings of 135 off 80 balls. It is now the fastest ODI ton by for India women - surpassing Harmanpreet Kaur's 87-ball ton against South Africa last year.
India women hit 48 fours and nine sixes in their innings vs Ireland women. The 58 boundaries are the third most in a women's ODI innings. The top two instances are New Zealand women's 71 and 59 boundaries in 2018, both against Ireland women as well.
After scoring the record total, India women (435/5) bowled out Ireland women for 131 and registered a 304-run win - their highest in the ODIs. This is also the seventh biggest victory in terms of runs in all women ODIs and only the eight time in women ODI history a team has won with a margin of 300 or more runs.
With their record 435/5 and 370/5 in the previous ODI, India women are now only the third team to score consecutive 350+ totals in women ODIs. The other two teams are New Zealand (scoring consecutive 400+ totals against Ireland in 2018) and England (scoring consecutive 350+ totals against Pakistan in 2016).
{{ primary_category.name }}