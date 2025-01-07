WTC 2025-27: India's Full Schedule Including Next BGT Series

India out of WTC Final 2025

After losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 1-3 in Australia, India also lost their chance to make it to their third consecutive WTC Final.

When is the next BGT series?

India will now have to wait till January-February 2027 to have a shot at regaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). The next BGT series is scheduled to be played in India and will be the last series of the next World Test Championship (WTC) Cycle 2025-27.

India's WTC 2025-27 Schedule

India play a total of 18 Tests across six series (three home and three away) in the next WTC Cycle 2025-27 which starts in June later this year.

India tour of England 2025

India start the next WTC Cycle 2025-27 with a blockbuster five-Test series against England - their first of three away series of the cycle. The series is scheduled to be played from June later this year.

India host West Indies and South Africa

Following the England tour, India will host two-Test series against both the West Indies in October 2025 and South Africa in November-December 2025.

India tour of Sri Lanka 2026

After an eight-month break from red-ball cricket, India will play a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in August 2026.

India tour of New Zealand 2026

India's final away series of the WTC Cycle 2025-27 will be a two-Test tour of New Zealand in November-December 2026, where they aim to avenge their whitewash at from earlier this year.