WTC 2025-27: India's Full Schedule Including Next BGT Series

After losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 1-3 in Australia, India also lost their chance to make it to their third consecutive WTC Final.
India will now have to wait till January-February 2027 to have a shot at regaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). The next BGT series is scheduled to be played in India and will be the last series of the next World Test Championship (WTC) Cycle 2025-27.
India play a total of 18 Tests across six series (three home and three away) in the next WTC Cycle 2025-27 which starts in June later this year.
India start the next WTC Cycle 2025-27 with a blockbuster five-Test series against England - their first of three away series of the cycle. The series is scheduled to be played from June later this year.
Following the England tour, India will host two-Test series against both the West Indies in October 2025 and South Africa in November-December 2025.
After an eight-month break from red-ball cricket, India will play a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in August 2026.
India's final away series of the WTC Cycle 2025-27 will be a two-Test tour of New Zealand in November-December 2026, where they aim to avenge their whitewash at from earlier this year.
