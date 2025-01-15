7 Highest ODI Totals for India Women

India women scored 317/8 against West Indies women during ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in Hamilton. Smriti Mandhana top scored for India women with 123 off 119 balls. India-W won the match by 155 runs.
India women scored 325/3 against South Africa women during in a 2024 ODI in Bengaluru. Harmanpreet Kaur scored 87-ball ton for the India women - the then fastest for them in ODIs. India-W won the match by 4 runs.
India women scored 333/5 against England women during tour of England in 2022 in Canterbury. Harmanpreet Kaur top scored for India women with 143 not out off 111 balls. India-W won the match by 88 runs.
India women scored 358/5 against West Indies women in a 2023 ODI in Vadodara. Harleen Deol top scored for India women with 115 off 103 balls. India-W won the match by 115 runs.
India women scored 358/2 against Ireland women during a quadrangular series in 2017 in Potchefstroom. Deepti Sharma top scored for India women with 188 off 160 balls. India-W won the match by 249 runs.
India women scored 370/5 against Ireland women on their tour of India in 2025 in Rajkot. Jemimah Rodrigues top scored for India women with 102 off 91 balls. India-W won the match by 116 runs.
India women scored 435/5 against Ireland women on their tour of India in 2025 in Rajkot. Pratika Rawal top scored for India women with 154 off 129 balls. India-W won the match by 304 runs.
