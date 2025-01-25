ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year
By Jatin Verma
The South African has played 19 Matches and made 673 Runs with 102 as highest score at an average of 39.58 in 2024. After the stellar year, Wolvaardt is positioned as the No.5 ranked batter in the world in the ICC Women’s Rankings
The Indian has played 23 Matches and made 763 Runs with 77 as her highest score at an average of 42.38 in 2024. Her outstanding performances propelled her to the second spot in the ICC Women’s T20I Batting Rankings
The Sri Lankan skipper had a remarkable year, leading her team to a memorable Asia Cup victory in July. In 2024, She played 21 matches and made 720 Runs with 119 as her highest score and at an average of 40
Hayley Matthews had another year of consistent performances, excelling in both the batting and bowling departments. Her best performance came with figures of 3/25 in 4 overs against Pakistan
It was another prolific year for Nat Sciver-Brunt, raising the bat three times and going at a blistering rate. The 32-year-old claimed seven wickets across her 16 matches, contributing significantly with the ball throughout the year
Player of the Tournament at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, Melie Kerr enjoyed a career-defining year, impressing with both bat and ball and proving herself as one of the most valuable players in the game
The Indian wicketkeeper-batter stands out for her ability to score runs in an extremely aggressive manner, consistently leading the charge with her attacking style of play.
South Africa's consistent all-rounder enjoyed a remarkable 2024, with standout performances with both bat and ball to secure her place in the ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year
The promising Irish all-rounder impressed everyone with her stellar performances. Prendergast’s knock of 67 off 48 balls against Zimbabwe in Harare in January set the tone, and the 22-year-old finished 2024 with 544 runs from 18 matches at an average of 36.26
Deepti Sharma proved to be a consistent performer, with her reliable batting and outstanding bowling spells, playing a key role for India. Her tally of wickets includes 30 scalps at an average of 17.80 and an economy rate of 6.01 across T20I matches in 2024
The left-arm orthodox bowler had an exceptional year, making a major impact by claiming 30 wickets in 19 matches, proving to be a key performer with the ball throughout the season
