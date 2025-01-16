Batters With Most Runs in ICC Champions Trophy

India's Rahul Dravid is number 7 on the list of most runs in ICC Champions Trophy with 627 runs in 19 matches at an average of 48.23. Dravid has also hit six fifties in the tournament with a best of 76.
South Africa's Jacques Kallis is number 6 on the list of most runs in ICC Champions Trophy with 653 runs in 17 matches at an average of 46.64. Kallis has also hit three fifties and a hundred in the tournament with a best of 113 not out.
India's Sourav Ganguly is number 5 on the list of most runs in ICC Champions Trophy with 665 runs in 13 matches at an average of 73.88. Kallis has also hit three fifties and three hundreds in the tournament with a best of 141 not out.
Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara is number 4 on the list of most runs in ICC Champions Trophy with 683 runs in 22 matches at an average of 37.94. Kallis has also hit four fifties and one hundred in the tournament with a best of 134 not out.
India's Shikhar Dhawan is number 3 on the list of most runs in ICC Champions Trophy with 701 runs in 10 matches at an average of 77.88. Kallis has also hit three fifties and three hundreds in the tournament with a best of 125.
Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene is number 2 on the list of most runs in ICC Champions Trophy with 742 runs in 22 matches at an average of 41.22. Kallis has also hit five fifties in the tournament with a best of 84 not out.
West Indies' Chris Gayle is number 1 on the list of most runs in ICC Champions Trophy with 791 runs in 17 matches at an average of 52.73. Kallis has also hit one fifty and three hundreds in the tournament with a best of 133 not out.
