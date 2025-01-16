7 Highest Totals in ICC Champions Trophy

India scored 319/3 vs Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Group B match. For India, Rohit Sharma top scored with 91, Shikhar Dhawan scored 68, skipper Virat Kohli scored 81 not out while Yuvraj Singh hit 53 off 32 balls. India wont the match by 124 runs via DLS method.
India scored 321/6 vs Sri Lanka in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Group B match. For India, Shikhar Dhawan top scored with 125, Rohit Sharma scored 78, and MS Dhoni hit 63 off 52 balls. India, however, lost the match by seven wickets.
Sri Lanka scored 322/3 vs India in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Group B match while chasing 321. For Sri Lanka, Kusal Mendis top scored with 89, Danushka Gunathilaka scored 76, and Angelo Mathews hit 52 not out off 45 balls. Sri Lanka, in an upset, won the match by seven wickets.
England scored 323/8 vs South Africa in ICC Champions Trophy 2009 Group B match. For England, Owais Shah top scored with 98, Paul Collingwood scored 82, and Eoin Morgan hit 67 off 34 balls. England managed a close victory by 22 runs.
India scored 331/7 vs South Africa in ICC Champions Trophy 2013 Group B match. For India, Shikhar Dhawan top scored with 114, Rohit Sharma scored 65, and Ravindra Jadeja hit 47 not out off 29 balls. India managed to win the high-scoring match by 26 runs.
Pakistan scored 338/4 vs India in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final. For Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman top scored with 114, Azhar Ali scored 59, and Mohammad Hafeez hit 57 not out off 37 balls. Pak pacer Mohammad Amir then took wickets of Kohli, Dhawan and Rohit as Pakistan won the iconic trophy by a huge 180 runs.
New Zealand scored 347/4 vs USA in ICC Champions Trophy 2004 match. For NZ, Nathan Astle top scored with 145, Scott Styris scored 75, and Craig McMillan hit 64 not out off 27 balls. New Zealand won the match by 210 runs.
