7 Highest Totals in ICC Champions Trophy

338/4 - Pakistan

Pakistan scored 338/4 vs India in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final. For Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman top scored with 114, Azhar Ali scored 59, and Mohammad Hafeez hit 57 not out off 37 balls. Pak pacer Mohammad Amir then took wickets of Kohli, Dhawan and Rohit as Pakistan won the iconic trophy by a huge 180 runs.