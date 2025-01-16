Bowlers To Take Most Wickets in ICC Champions Trophy

South Africa's Jacques Kallis - 20 wickets - has seventh most wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy. He took these wickets in 17 matches at an average of 26.25 with the best figures of 5/30.
England's James Anderson - 21 wickets - has sixth most wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy. He took these wickets in 12 matches at an average of 21.76 with the best figures of 3/20.
Australia's Glenn McGrath - 21 wickets - has fifth most wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy. He took these wickets in 12 matches at an average of 19.61 with the best figures of 5/37.
Australia's Brett Lee - 22 wickets - has fourth most wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy. He took these wickets in 16 matches at an average of 26.86 with the best figures of 3/38.
Sri Lanka's Muthiah Muralidaran - 24 wickets - has third most wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy. He took these wickets in 17 matches at an average of 20.16 with the best figures of 4/15.
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga - 25 wickets - has second most wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy. He took these wickets in 16 matches at an average of 30.64 with the best figures of 4/34.
New Zealand's Kyle Mills - 28 wickets - has the most wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy. He took these wickets in 15 matches at an average of 17.25 with the best figures of 4/30.
