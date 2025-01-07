Highest Test Average For Indian Captains Away From Home
By: Aditya Sahay
By: Aditya Sahay
Master Blaster tops the list with an average of 54.90. The former Indian captain achieved this average in 21 innings. Tendulkar ended his Test career with 15,921 runs in 200 games.
Rahul Dravid comes after Tendulkar in this list. The Wall, who led India in 25 Tests, ended with an average of 46.88 in 30 innings while leading in away games. Overall, he ended with 13,288 runs in the format.
Kohli occupies the third spot in this list. Kohli averaged 46.20, in 65 innings, while leading India in Tests away from home. Kohli gave up Test captaincy in early 2022, after leading India in 68 matches (winning 40 of them).
Sourav Ganguly comes at the fourth spot in this list. Ganguly, who led India across formats from 2000-2005, averaged 43.41 in away Tests as captain. Under him, India won some famous Tests outside home conditions, including the Adelaide Test in 2003 and Trent Bridge Test in 2002.
Mohammed Azharuddin occupies the sixth spot in this list, led by Tendulkar. The former Indian captain averaged 37.92 in 41 innings while playing away from home.
Sunil Gavaskar occupies the seventh spot in this list. Gavaskar, who is also known as the Little Master, averaged 37.88 in away Tests as captain. He achieved this average in as many as 29 innings while playing outside home conditions.
Mansoor Ali, who is regarded as one of the most famous Indian captains, comes after Gavaskar in this list. He averaged 37.72 in 25 innings while captaining the side in away Test matches.
{{ primary_category.name }}