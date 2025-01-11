Highest Individual ODI Score for England in India

Mike Gatting scored 113 not out as his highest score for England in ODIs vs India in India during a 2013 ODI match in January in Dharamsala. His ton helped England win by seven wickets.
Graham Gooch scored 115 as his highest score for England in ODIs vs India in India during a 1989 ODI World Cup match in November in Mumbai. His ton helped England win by 35 runs.
Mike Gatting scored 115 not out as his highest score for England in ODIs vs India in India during a 1984 ODI match in December in Pune. His ton helped England win by four wickets.
Marcus Trescothick scored 121 as his highest score for England in ODIs vs India in India during a 2002 ODI match in January in Kolkata. His ton went in vain as India won by 22 runs.
Jonny Bairstow scored 124 as his highest score for England in ODIs vs India in India during a 2021 ODI match in March in Pune. His ton helped England chase down 337 wit six wickets left.
Robin Smith scored 129 as his highest score for England in ODIs vs India in India during a 1993 ODI match in March in Gwalior. His ton went in vain as India won by 3 wickets.
Andrew Strauss scored 158 as his highest score for England in ODIs vs India in India during a 2011 ODI World Cup match in February in Bengaluru. His ton helped England tie the game at 338 each.
