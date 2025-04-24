Happy Birthday Sachin - A look at his journey as Master Blaster turns 52

Umang Bafna
Apr 24, 2025, 12:26 PM
Photo Credit : All Sport UK

1989 - Debut for India

Sachin Tendulkar made his debut for India against Pakistan in the year 1989. He became the youngest player to debut for India - at age 16.

Photo Credit : All Sport UK

1996 - First Assignment as Captain

In 1996, he was appointed as the India captain for the one-off BGT Test against Australia which India won.

Photo Credit : All Sport UK

1998 - Domination Against Aussies

During 1998, Sachin dominated the Kangaroos with two Test hundreds and four ODI centuries. His iconic 'desert storm' came at the Sharjah stadium.

Photo Credit : AFP

2003 - Man of the Series in ODI Worldcup

Sachin scored 673 runs in 2003 ODI World Cup. He was also the man of the series in the tournament

Photo Credit : AFP

2011 - ODI World Cup Champion

The Master Blaster finally lifted the ODI World Cup trophy after India defeated Sri Lanka in the final at Wankhede stadium in 2011.

Photo Credit : BCCI

2012 - 100 International Centuries

In 2012, he achieved the record of 100 International centuries (51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs). He is the first and only cricketer to do so.

2013 - Goodbye to Cricket

In 2013, he bid farewell to the cricket at his home, 'Wankhede stadium' after playing his last Test against West Indies.

Photo Credit : BCCI