Happy Birthday Sachin - A look at his journey as Master Blaster turns 52

Sachin Tendulkar made his debut for India against Pakistan in the year 1989. He became the youngest player to debut for India - at age 16.
In 1996, he was appointed as the India captain for the one-off BGT Test against Australia which India won.
During 1998, Sachin dominated the Kangaroos with two Test hundreds and four ODI centuries. His iconic 'desert storm' came at the Sharjah stadium.
Sachin scored 673 runs in 2003 ODI World Cup. He was also the man of the series in the tournament
The Master Blaster finally lifted the ODI World Cup trophy after India defeated Sri Lanka in the final at Wankhede stadium in 2011.
In 2012, he achieved the record of 100 International centuries (51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs). He is the first and only cricketer to do so.
In 2013, he bid farewell to the cricket at his home, 'Wankhede stadium' after playing his last Test against West Indies.