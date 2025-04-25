From Pravin Amre to Hanumant Singh: Indian players who failed to make it big despite scoring 100 on Test debut

Prithvi Shaw made his Test debut against the West Indies at Rajkot in 2018. He scored a brilliant century. Everyone believed he was the next big thing in Indian cricket, but injuries, poor form, and fitness issues slowed him down. Thereafter, he played only 5 Tests and was dropped later on.
Pravin Amre made his debut in 1992 against South Africa and scored a brilliant 103. However, after a few games, he was dropped. He played only 11 Tests and never got another hundred. Later, he became a coach and helped many young Indian players.
Abbas Ali Baig made his debut in 1959 and scored 112 against England. He was an exciting young Indian talent full of promise. However, due to his inconsistency, he could play only 10 Tests.
Hanumant Singh scored 105 on debut against England in 1964. He was great at playing spin. However, after a few matches, his form dipped and he was dropped after playing 14 Tests.
Deepak Shodhan made a brilliant 110 on his debut against Pakistan in 1952. But after just two more Tests, he was dropped. Many believe that the team politics ended his career early.