The first hat-trick in Test cricket - Check who achieved this remarkable feat

Cricket has a long history. It started in the 1800s, and the first Test match was played in 1877 between Australia and England in Melbourne. But do you know who took the first hat-trick in Test cricket?
In cricket, a hat-trick means a bowler takes three wickets on three consecutive balls. This is a rare thing and doesn't happen every other day. Now, let's see who claimed the first ever hat-trick in Tests.
Australian pacer Fred Spofforth made history by taking the first-ever hat-trick in Test cricket. He dismissed England's VPFA Royle, FA Mackinnon, T. Emmett on three consecutive deliveries.
Spofforth was one of the best bowlers of his time, taking 94 wickets in just 18 Test matches. In 1882, he took 14 wickets against England in a single Test – one of his best bowling spells ever.
Fred Spofforth was honored in 1996 by being added to the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame for his contribution to cricket.